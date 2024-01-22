Delving into our pony club's history - 70 years of horsemanship and fun

Maitland Pony Club's committee has found itself down a bit of a rabbit hole after starting to trace the organisation's history.
While they knew the club was more than 30-years-old for sure, they didn't know how far back exactly it went.
Past members from the 1970s and even 1960s put their hands up to say it was at least that old, but now the committee has been able to track the club back to 1953 thanks to original member Joy Poole.
Maitland Pony Club president Kathryn Davies said she now is quite sure the club is more than 70-years-old.
"It's been a little bit of a mystery, so from what we're finding out, the original [NSW] pony clubs were established back in 1952, so Merriwa, Singleton, and then Maitland followed suit," she said.
"We're thinking we were established around 1953."
Davies herself was a member in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and is calling for past members to get in touch and share any information or pictures they might have to help flesh out the club's knowledge of its history.
Get in touch by emailing MaitlandPonyClub@hotmail.com.
After going through Maitland Pony Club herself as a child, Davies has now had the pleasure of watching her own daughter ride in the green and yellow uniform.
"She's been a member for Maitland for five years, it's really lovely," Davies said.
"Some of our older instructors that are coming and volunteering, they were members when they were kids.
"It's really great to see the full generational cycle that's going on."
Davies said despite the club's long history, it has remained very much the same at its core.
"I actually think it's still very much the same," she said.
"The biggest thing with Maitland I think, it's just been changes to the ground, so originally it was running out of the Maitland Showground, and then when I was a kid it was at the airfield, and now we're at Bradley Park.
"For me it still very much encompasses your values of sportsmanship and making friends... learning safely, horsemanship and having fun."
A recent call out for sponsors has left the club overwhelmed with gratitude for the community.
"Because we're a non-for-profit club we really needed support from the community to purchase some new equipment, and also get on board with some prizes for our riders at interclub days," Davies said.
"We're really, really lucky, we just did a social media post and out of that we've been able to get a major gold sponsor come on board."
Rail maintenance company BRIMBLE has come on board as a gold sponsor to help with the purchasing of new equipment, and Scrub Squad Cleaning and Riverview Field Lucerne have become champion sponsors.
"Economics wise everyone's really tight and these guys jumped straight on board, and I was actually blown away with their generosity, as the new president for this year," Davies said.
