City United's Josh Trappel breaks long-standing Maitland cricket runs record

City United star batter Josh Trappel has written himself into the record books breaking the Maitland first grade regular season aggregate runs record of 843 runs.
The previous record was set by Thornton's Josh Bartlett in 2005-06, who eclipsed by one run the 842 run record which had been equalled but not beaten since 1904-05.
Trappel, who turns 36 in February, set the new mark with a single against against Tenambit Morpeth to take him to 18 before he was finally out for 43.
The new mark now stands at 878 and if Trappel can maintain anywhere near his average of 73 this season then he should take it beyond 1000.
"It's pretty surreal to think that the record was set in 1904-05 at 842, Jason beat it 2005-06 and now here we are after it lasted for 20 years," Trappel said.
"It's probably something that hasn't sunk in too much yet, but it's definitely a feat that I'll enjoy probably for the rest of my life.
"It's one of those things you probably never think too much about or don't think you'll experience, but to have the presentation at the end with (his captain and brother) Matt and Dad coming down it made it even more special to be able to share enjoy that with family and a couple of my best mates playing with me."
Trappel said his goal this season was to have a really good season for City.
"We lost a couple of people and I wanted to really be able to settle in and get some runs," he said.
"Being at over 550 runs (674) at Christmas time, which I know not many people have done, that's kind of when I thought this could be getting close.
"Unfortunately, my mind changed a little bit thinking more about the record than where it should have been.
"My performances haven't been the best through the T20s, but now since it's over I'm there and I can concentrate on getting some run and keep winning for city."
City won only two of their six Twenty20 games, including losses to Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth on Saturday, and have slipped to third on the ladder two points behind Western Suburbs (43) and just two points above Thornton (39), with Tenambit Morpeth (38) and Northern Suburbs (37) in close proximity.
"Given we've had a bit of a restructure over the last season, the T20 format probably isn't our go to at the moment," Trappel said.
"Where a bit more of an old school cricket side with batters like Ricky (Dent) and Karl (Bowd) at the top who really want to settle in before building an innings. They are batters who don't like to go aggressive too early.
"I think one-day and two-day cricket is our bread and butter and it shows with our form in the T20s.
"However, we've got four big games to end the season and hopefully we can get back into the winning circle and go from there."
Trappel said he hadn't thought about passing the 1000 run mark for the season, but he believes if he can keep on doing what he has been doing that box could be ticked as well.
"My focus now is to keep on scoring runs for City and get us to the finals and go from there," he said.
Trappel said he had enjoyed his return to representative cricket, but unfortunately work commitments had stood in the way since Christmas.
"I really loved the experience of Central North and talking to the coach Tom Groth, we're kind of setting up for a couple of year plan to be part of the side and really get the team back in the winning circle in the rep scene," he said.
"The older I get, the more I'm finding motivation.
"I'm enjoying my cricket and can't see myself finishing any time soon."
One of the things that has rejuvenated Trappel's enjoyment of the game has been the influx of talented younger players such as Lachlan Allan and the continued development of Sam Jordan.
"Lachy has what it takes to be one of the best players in Maitland and he just has to get that confidence to understand that he has that ability. He showed that last week against Kurri when he came out and dominated against probably the best attack in the comp," he said.
"Sammy Jordan has gone to a whole new level this year, bowling really well, fielding really well and batting really well. He has really brought games home for us batting at that No.6 or 7 spot and snatching a win here and there."
Remarkably after taking so long to be broken, Kurri Weston Mulbring's Steve Abel is also on track to break the 843 run mark this season.
Abel's 98 against Easts on Saturday took his club season tally to 714 at an average of 51. He has five 50s and a highest score of 165 against Raymond Terrace. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 19.85.
For the statistically minded, Bartlett made his 843 run from 13 innings in 14 games. He averaged 108 and made four unbeaten centuries including a top score of 151 not out.
Trappel has 878 runs from 14 innings in 14 games including six T20 fixtures. He is averaging 73.17, has made five 50s and three centuries including a top score of 154.
His tally including representative games for Central North and Maitland is 1112 runs from 20 innings at an average of 61.78.
