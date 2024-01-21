The Maitland Mercurysport
Warriors lead by 19 points as five teams fight for remaining finals spots

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 21 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:25pm
Steve Abel, pictured in action against Wests, made 98 against Eastern Suburbs.
Kurri Weston Mulbring are effectively one win away from securing the Maitland first grade 2023-24 minor premiership after skipping out to a 19-point lead from second-placed Western Suburbs.

