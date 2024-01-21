Warriors lead by 19 points as five teams fight for remaining finals spots

Kurri Weston Mulbring are effectively one win away from securing the Maitland first grade 2023-24 minor premiership after skipping out to a 19-point lead from second-placed Western Suburbs.
The Warriors led by nine points before the Christmas break after beating City United by three wickets and have been the dominate side since the return winning all six Twenty20 fixtures.
Below the Warriors only six points separates Wests (43) and sixth-placed Northern Suburbs (37) with four rounds remaining before the start of finals on Saturday, March 16.
There was plenty of movement again on the ladder after back-to-back round 13 and 14 Twenty20 matches on Saturday.
City United lost both games and now sits third on 41 points, just two points clear of fourth-placed Thornton (39) and Tenambit Morpeth (38) who like the Warriors won both games on Saturday.
Norths, who beat Easts comfortably before falling 12 runs short against Wests, have dropped to sixth, while the win was enough for Wests to jump to second after losing their opening game to KWM by eight wickets.
The Warriors were emphatic winners with their batters and bowlers shining in the T20 format having won both games on January 6 and January 13.
In their opening game they restricted Wests to 9/121 with Nicholas Neild taking 4-19 and Steve Abel 3-15.
Andrew Trappel got the Plovers off to a flier with 33 off 18, but only a late rally by Samuel Edmonds (10 not out) and Josh Edmonds (9 not out) saved them from being all out for less than 100.
The Warriors made short work of the chase making 2/122 in just 15.4 overs, with Abel making 45 off 37 and Lachlan Vassella 44 off 36.
KWM were even more comprehensive winners in game two, smashing Easts by 124 runs.
Abel backed up with 98 off 50 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes to take his season tally to 714, as the Warriors posted 6/186.
Easts could only manage to make 62 in reply, with Tom Callan taking the amazing figures of 5-5 off two overs.
Thornton moved into the top four with a thrilling two-run win against City and a 37-run win against Raymond Terrace.
Cruising at 2/110, Thornton almost undid all their hard work to limp to 9/132, with two terrific run outs by City's Dusty Callaghan turning the game.
Riley Petrie was outstanding with 53 off 44 balls including two big straight sixes and Jake Reeves made 38 off 42. Izaac Coyle took 3-21 and Todd Francis 2-23.
Todd Francis with 39 off 33 and Karl Bowd 36 off 41 gave City a great start, with City at 1/73 and better than run a ball and Thornton paying for dropped catches.
But the innings lost its way and with the catches finally sticking, City looked well beaten until a late cameo by Sam Jordan who hit 13 off just five balls including a six off the final delivery to almost steal victory.
Brent Dawes applied the clamps and finished with 3-24.
In their second game Jono Gabriel smashed 57 off 27 balls and Petrie made 37 off 19 as Thornton posted 9/142 before dismissing Raymond Terrace for 105.
Daniel Harden took 4-17 and Jaxon Brooks top scored with 51 off 43 balls for the Bulls. Dean Bradford took 3-10 and Jamie Krake 3-18 for the Bulls.
Tenambit Morpeth had a fine day at home, recording a five-wicket win against Raymond Terrace and then getting home by the same margin against City with seven balls to spare.
The Bulls bowlers shared the wickets around to restrict City to 9/106, with Cam Wynn taking 3-15, Tobias Van Den Heever 2-17, Shane Wind 2-20 and Alex Lidbury 2-35.
In reply Ashley Elphick made a quick fire 44 and Billy Amas 19 before Adam Sidoti saw his side home with 18 off 12 balls.
In their first game, the Bulls kept Terrace to 9/113 with Joseph Harden top scoring with 37 off 36 and Steve Smith and Daniel Upward both making 24. In a cameo coach Aaron Mahony made 11. Alex Lidbury took 4-24 for the Bulls.
In reply, Tobias Van Den Heever clubbed 43 off 25 and Lochie Heit 33 off 36 to post 5/114 off 18.2 overs.
In the other games on Saturday, Norths made 7/137 before dismissing Easts for 119. Teenager Harry Dunn top scored for Norths with 50 off 49 balls, while Henry Field took 4-18 for Easts.
Tom Lovegrove made 55 off 45 and Tom Porter 23 off 23 for Easts. Jordan Callinan took 4-21 and Fletcher Cousins 3-23 for Norths.
Wests made 4/164 to beat Norths 9/152 by 12 runs in a high-scoring match.
Justin Lantry top scored with 55 for Wests and skipper Mitchell Fisher made an unbeaten 42 of just 27 balls and Jeewan De Silva 28 not out.
Dunn made 31 to top score again for Norths. Curtis Pratt took 3-31 for Wests.
