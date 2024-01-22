Damage to outer wall after car crashes into Telarah Pharmacy

Telarah Pharmacy has survived a car crashing into its side relatively unscathed, aside from damage to the outside wall.
A white Holden Commodore crashed into the side of the pharmacy at 7.10pm on Sunday, January 21.
A picture captured by a witness at the scene shows the car crashed into the pharmacy's outer wall on William Street, near the bus stop.
Port Stephens Hunter-Police has the incident recorded as a tow away only crash and there will not be a police investigation, which usually means there was no serious injuries or damage.
While there is no harm done to inside the pharmacy, the outside wall and bus stop were damaged in the crash.
