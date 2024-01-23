Pet of the week: Rhodesian Ridgeback Kaya is searching for her forever home

Meet Kaya, a Rhodesian Ridgeback on a quest to find her home.
Having spent a considerable time at the shelter, she knows a loving family will find her soon.
As one of the shelter's older girls, Kaya's looking for a tranquil retreat where she can relax and feel secure.
Despite a challenging start to life, Kaya is still dreaming of a family ready to invest time in understanding and connecting with her.
New experiences can be a bit overwhelming, and she tends to prefer quiet spaces, surrounded by trusted individuals, her favourite toys, and some tasty treats to chew on.
Kaya, being a bit reserved, would prefer to be with older kids who can understand and respect her boundaries.
While she's shown curiosity toward other dogs, her lack of socialisation means she's best suited to be the only dog at home while she refines her manners and social skills.
Off-lead areas can be overwhelming for her, so it would be advisable to avoid them.
If you believe Kaya could be the sweet older lady you've been looking for, contact the Hunter Shelter on (02) 4939 1555 to submit an expression of interest.
The behaviour team will reach out if they see the perfect match for her.
Kaya is eager to meet the members of her forever family and is excited and ready to share her love and warmth.
