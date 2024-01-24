Discover the Maitland suburbs where house prices are decreasing

In some Maitland suburbs,buying a house won't set you back quite as much as it would have this time last year.
According to a report by Domain, East Maitland, Gillieston Heights and Rutherford have all experienced a slight drop in median house prices, by between 1.5 and 2.8 per cent.
Elsewhere, at Aberglasslyn, Chisholm and Lochinvar, the median price for a house has risen by between 0.9 and 6.8 per cent in the past year.
Suburbs like Bolwarra Heights, Metford and Thornton recorded no change, or there wasn't enough data available to calculate it.
In all of these suburbs though, the median price has grown exponentially in the past five years, with many by about 40 to 50 per cent.
In Aberglasslyn the median price for a house has risen by 56.6 per cent compared to what it was five years ago, and in Rutherford it's 54.6 per cent.
Domain's 2023 House Price Report reveals house prices in capital cities like Sydney and Brisbane are at all-time highs.
Across the country, there are many factors impacting property prices.
"Property prices continue to face headwinds from stretched affordability, undersupply of new homes, cost-to-build blowouts, additional investor levies (in Victoria), cost of living pressures and high interest rates," the report says.
"However, a growing population, unprecedented overseas migration and a tight rental market continue to boost housing demand.
"High interest rates will continue to exert stress on mortgage affordability and dampen housing demand, but housing demand is expected to lift if interest rates are cut in a timely manner."
