Club's new charity has already raised $45,000 for worthy local causes

Club Maitland City is dialling up its charitable efforts with a new foundation aimed purely at putting money back into the community.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Within just six months of launching, the Club Maitland City Foundation has already donated more than $30,000 to local charities who help those in need in the Maitland community.
Just before Christmas the foundation donated $10,000 to Maitland Region Community Support (MRCS), $10,000 to Carrie's Place and $10,000 to the Harry Meyn Foundation.
It has also provided food and cooked meals to MRCS, with chefs taking over trolley loads of delicious meals for the organisation's freezers regularly.
The foundation was recently able to donate $3000 worth of Harvey Norman appliances to Carrie's Place, who used them to furnish a home for a family escaping domestic violence.
Club Maitland City (CMC) duty manager Hayley Eveleigh said the idea of the foundation is to direct funds back into Maitland.
"It was to help smaller charities around here, so we can see where the money's going and we know who it's helping," she said.
For the past two months CMC's regular Cash Housie bingo events have been raising money for the foundation, and in that time it has already raised a whopping $45,000.
"This year is all about expanding on that," she said.
"We're looking at other than the Cash Housies sessions we run in the club, what else we can do and other ways to raise funds, and hopefully get on board with some other local charities."
The foundation is also a sponsor of the upcoming Friends of Palliative Care Walk and Fun Run, and plans to have about 30 club staff taking part.
Ms Eveleigh said supporting MRCS, Carrie's Place and the Harry Meyn Foundation is important as the local charities likely help the club's members and their loved ones.
"Being local, it's affecting our members, people who come and visit the club and people whose family come to the club, so it's sort of like we're giving back to our members in that way," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.