Get your cool on, the roaring forties are back

The mercury in Maitland is about to heat up with two sweltering days over 40 degrees.
Temperatures on Thursday will rise to 42 degrees and its expected to be 41 degrees on Friday - which falls on Australia Day - according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively low despite the high temperatures, so residents won't have to endure a muggy day.
Those two scorching days will come after a 36 degree day on Wednesday.
There will be a reprieve on the weekend with temperatures falling to 26 degrees on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday.
There is a 70 per cent chance of up to 15 millimetres of rain on Friday and the same chance of up to 5 millimetres on Saturday.
On Sunday there is a 30 per cent chance of 1 millimetre.
There is a chance a thunderstorm could pass through the city on Thursday in the afternoon and evening.
The Bureau predicts "light winds becoming north to northwesterly (15 to 20 km/h) during the day."
Overnight temperatures will fall between 19 and 22 degrees on Thursday. On Friday overnight temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s.
Temperatures will be back into the 30s next week with 31 degrees predicted on Monday.
