Get creative this long weekend for a shot at thousands in prize money

Maitland Show organisers have extended the deadline for the Maitland Art Prize so artists can use the Australia Day long weekend to devote time to their entries.
Entries will now close on Monday, January 29.
There is a $1500 prize in the youth section and $2000 on offer in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section.
There is $1000 prize money in the open traditional and works on paper sections. The two-dimensional painting in any medium section, and the sculpture category, has $500 prize money. The miniature section has $250 prize money.
Young people can also vie for the Margaret Sivyer award for an emerging young artist.
"The significant prizes on offer are a huge drawcard, especially in the youth section which has a $1500 youth prize and the new category for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander works where the prize will be $2000," Ms Dempster said.
Maitland resident, and internationally renowned artist, Shonah Trescott will judge all of the sections except for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section.
More than one work can be entered in a single section.
The works will be displayed in the Thomas Morgan Pavilion.
The official opening will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at 6pm.
The Maitland Show will be held at Maitland Showground on February 16, 17 and 18.
