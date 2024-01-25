Your guide to Maitland this weekend - gaol tours, art class and exhibitions

TOWER TOUR
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
MAITLAND GAOL
A new view awaits on the Tower Tour at Maitland Gaol. Climb seven metres up a spiral staircase to reveal both a unique perspective of the gaol below and its surroundings. Visit this weekend for a tour, bookings are essential. Get tickets ($30 to $35) at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/tower-tour.
FREE ART JANUARY
MRAG
It's the last weekend to drop into workshops at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery as part of their month long Free Art January program, catering to all ages and abilities. Immerse yourself in various creative activities, including the Operation Art Studio Extra and Free Art Sunday. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2.
SOURDOUGH CLASS
MORPETH
Ready to perfect the skill of sourdough bread baking? Join Stephen Arnott, one of the founders of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, for an immersive and hands on sourdough baking class at the Historic Arnott Bakehouse. It's on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Get tickets at historicarnottbakehouse.com.au.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Explore the hidden secrets of Maitland with a journey into the dark side of the city on Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm. Walk through the haunted streets and historic buildings, retracing the steps of Maitland's most infamous crimes. Get tickets ($34) at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
EXHIBITIONS
MORPETH MUSEUM
Experience history up close by visiting Morpeth Museum this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm at 123 Swan Street. The museum showcases a variety of permanent exhibitions narrating Morpeth's story, encompassing aspects like the railway, housing, working industries and families. These exhibits are complemented by a dynamic array of changing exhibitions.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.