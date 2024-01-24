Art and dementia program returns to MRAG for another year

Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Art and Dementia program will return in 2024, forging connections and conversation through creativity.
Returning on Thursday, February 8, the free program is designed to assist people living with dementia.
Held twice a month, the Art and Dementia program takes visitors living with dementia and their caregivers on a 90 minute social and artistic journey through the gallery's current exhibitions.
Guided by experienced facilitators, these sessions use art as a catalyst for dialogue and self expression by fostering an environment where participants can articulate their thoughts and emotions in a warm and encouraging setting.
According to MRAG art director Gerry Bobsien, the Art and Dementia program provides a space for community wellbeing.
"We know how socially isolating it can be for people living with dementia and their families and carers," she said.
"The gallery provides a space for people to come together and share their experiences.
"At MRAG, art is a gateway for wellbeing and can help to unlock memory and emotions and create meaningful exchanges between people."
The program actively addresses social isolation, providing an excellent opportunity for those with dementia and their caregivers to connect.
Participant Jill Hannan said she has been coming with her husband Bob since the program's inception in 2011.
"We both love connecting with this beautiful gallery and meeting other people in the community who are also on their journey either experiencing dementia, or caring for someone with dementia," she said.
"It's a very inspiring and creative program we both look forward to each month."
All dates for 2024 have been confirmed and are open for participants to reserve free of charge. For further details and to secure a spot, visit mait.city/ArtandDementia.
