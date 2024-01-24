The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Art and dementia program returns to MRAG for another year

By Newsroom
January 24 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob and Jill Hannan. Picture supplied
Bob and Jill Hannan. Picture supplied

Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Art and Dementia program will return in 2024, forging connections and conversation through creativity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.