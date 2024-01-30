Mother and daughter open florist shop in time for Valentine's Day

What started as a florist business out of Tracey Johnson's East Maitland home, has now bloomed into a bigger and better outlet, which she runs alongside daughter Sharla Spiby.
The mother and daughter duo opened the doors to the East Maitland store Petals and Halos in early January and Tracey said they can't wait to expand their business, which was outgrowing her home.
"We wanted somewhere that people could pop into if they wanted and we had more space for our creativity to flow," she said.
In addition to fresh, dried and silk flowers, they also sell handmade gifts from candles to hair accessories.
"We wanted to do something a bit different from everyone else," Sharla said.
With a background in millinery, Tracey has been a milliner for about 10 years and a florist for about three years and said they also offer custom headwear and corsages.
"We have ready to go corsages, but we can also do custom made corsages," she said.
Unlike her mum, Sharla is quite new to the floristry business and previously worked in real estate before joining her mum.
"I'll be starting my certificate III in floristry at TAFE in February and very soon we'll have two florists," she said.
With their first Valentine's Day in the shop just around the corner, Tracey said they've ordered a lot of stock, including hundreds of red roses.
"We made sure we ordered the high quality red roses so that they're absolutely gorgeous," she said.
After selling out last Valentine's Day, Tracey said they've ordered a lot more stock this year.
"We're going to have a lot more for people browsing online and in-store," she said.
Chocolates, hampers and rose teddy's are also on their shelves for Valentine's Day.
'We're looking forward to chatting with people and helping them pick out the perfect gift," Sharla said.
Petals and Halos is located at Newcastle Street, East Maitland and they are open 9am to 4pm on Monday through to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday's.
