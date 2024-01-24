Maitland duo Harry Dunn and Rohan Power in Bradman Cup team of tournament

Maitland teenagers Harry Dunn and Rohan Power have been named in the prestigious Bradman Cup team of the tournament.
Despite both going to All Saints College St Mary's, the pair played on opposing teams at the carnival, with opening batter/wicketkeeper Dunn playing for Central North who finished fourth and left-arm quick Power representing Newcastle, who were runners up to North Coastal.
Dunn, 16, who also opens the batting and keeps for Northern Suburbs in the Maitland first grade, had a wonderful tournament finishing with 239 runs at an average of 34.1.
He top scored three times for Central North including a tournament best of 83 in the big win against Southern Districts and 64 in their best result, a 70-run win against Greater Illawarra.
He also picked up seven catches.
Dunn said it had been a great experience playing against such talented opposition and having to come up for games day after day was draining physically and mentally.
In a tournament when spin bowlers took most of the wickets, Power was a standout with the ball for Newcastle taking nine wickets at 11.3.
Bowling at the start of the innings he was crucial in dismissing the top orders of North Coastal finishing with 3-34 and Western taking 4-23 during the tournament.
Power, who lives in Maitland, plays his cricket in Newcastle with Toronto making his first grade debut this year at 15.
The teenager took a year off playing AFL with the Maitland Saints to concentrate on his cricket and opted to play in the Newcastle competition to further his development.
He said it had been a huge learning curve and he was working hard with a bowling and batting coach. He credited the AFL for building good core base to work on.
Nelson Bay duo Lucas Vincent, who was the leading run scorer with 327 runs at 46.7, and Newcastle skipper Tyler McInnes, who took 10 wickets at 13 and scored 118 runs at 29.5, were also named in the Bradman Cup XI, along with Dunn's Central North teammate Samuel Davis from Central North.
