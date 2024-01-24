The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland duo Harry Dunn and Rohan Power in Bradman Cup team of tournament

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All Saints Maitland students Rohan Power and Harry Dunn have been named in the Bradman Cup team of the tournament.
All Saints Maitland students Rohan Power and Harry Dunn have been named in the Bradman Cup team of the tournament.

Maitland teenagers Harry Dunn and Rohan Power have been named in the prestigious Bradman Cup team of the tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.