Race to regions over as property market returns to normal patterns

The massive population shift from capital cities to the regions which began during the pandemic has ended, with demand for housing easing in regional areas like Maitland.
Demand for houses to buy in Maitland peaked mid-2022 when the median price reached $725,000, and has pulled back to a now stable $711,500 median, according to Domain Chief of Research and Economics Nicola Powell.
Dr Powell said the drop in median price is being experienced across the Hunter.
"House prices in Maitland are now sitting $13,500 away from that record that was mid-2022," she said.
"It really does show that we've got more stagnant conditions occurring in the Maitland LGA (Local Government Area), and it's pretty similar to what we're seeing in Newcastle as well.
"Newcastle house prices peaked early in 2023, to almost $882,000, and they've fallen pretty consistently over 2023... the median in Newcastle is $845,000, so that means they are almost $37,000 lower than what they were."
Dr Powell said the drop in regional areas, such as Maitland, is likely due to population shifts.
"We saw movement of people into regional markets and pretty much now the focus is back on our capital cities, we're seeing stronger rates of growth coming out of our cities compared to regional markets," she said.
The 'race to the regions' influx of people moving out of capital cities began during the pandemic, when remote working was at its peak.
"I think those sea and tree change areas, many Australians still aspire to and there's always going to be that trickle or flow of people to sea and tree change areas," Dr Powell said.
"I think the influx of people in some of these regional LGAs was pressured and heightened during the pandemic, and I think that has eased.
"We'll see it go back to more normal patterns."
A report by Domain reveals that Maitland has some suburbs where median property prices have dropped in the past year, and some where prices have grown.
The Domain 2023 House Price Report December Quarter reveals East Maitland, Gillieston Heights and Rutherford have all experienced a slight drop in median house prices, by between 1.5 and 2.8 per cent in the past year.
Elsewhere, at Aberglasslyn, Chisholm and Lochinvar, the median price for a house has risen by between 0.9 and 6.8 per cent.
Dr Powell said it's normal for suburbs within an LGA to vary in pattern.
"What you find is there are multiple property cycles going on at any one time, and you tend to find you get this ripple effect across the different suburbs," she said.
"That is really where it's important for any potential buyer out there to have an intimate understanding of their local area where they're wanting to purchase because they're always slightly different dynamics."
