Toyota RAV4 partially underwater at Telarah Lagoon

Those braving the heat with a stroll at Telarah Lagoon this afternoon will have been shocked to see a car in the water.
Pictures show a white Toyota RAV4 partially submerged in the water up to its tyres, and three police vehicles in attendance.
Emergency services were called to the lagoon on Bungaree Street, Telarah at about 12.30pm on Thursday, January 25 following reports a vehicle had partially rolled into the lagoon.
Police said no injuries were reported by the occupants of the vehicle.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police are inquiring into the circumstances of the incident.
