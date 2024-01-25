Changed traffic conditions on Long Bridge

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week at Maitland to carry out safety improvement work on the Long Bridge on High Street.
Transport for NSW will carry out the work, which includes installation of a new light pole on the bridge.
Work will be carried out from 10am to 11am on Monday, January 29 and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.
A single lane closure will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
