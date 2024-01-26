City welcomes 44 new citizens at Australia Day ceremony

There were lots of cheers and a few happy tears at Maitland Town Hall this morning when 44 new Australians took their citizenship pledges.
The new citizens have come from across the globe to make Maitland their home, and on Friday, January 26 their citizenship was made official.
As Australian citizens they will now have the responsibility to vote in elections and serve on a duty, as well as the right to express their individual cultures and beliefs.
At a ceremony at Maitland Town Hall, the new citizens stood to take their pledges and were then called up to the stage one by one to accept their certificate.
The crowd cheered for each person, but the loudest cheers were reserved for children and family units, who took to the stage together.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold welcomed the new citizens, and said more than 10,000 new Australians took their pledge on Australia Day across the country.
"Today is also a day where citizenship ceremonies across the country will welcome more than 10,000 new Australians and today, right here in Maitland, we will be welcoming 44 brand new citizens," he said.
"I'd like to thank those who could come along, not only the new citizens but the family and friends who could be here with them on that special day.
"It is one of the best parts of my job to reside over the ceremonies and have the honour of welcoming those new Australians to Maitland."
