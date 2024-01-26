The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Citizen of the Year awards a celebration of our wonderful volunteers

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Citizen of the Year Dr Janece McDonald with her plaque. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland Citizen of the Year Dr Janece McDonald with her plaque. Picture by Marina Neil

There was one thing all of Maitland's Australia Day award recipients agreed on - we'd be nowhere without our volunteers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.