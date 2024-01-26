Citizen of the Year awards a celebration of our wonderful volunteers

There was one thing all of Maitland's Australia Day award recipients agreed on - we'd be nowhere without our volunteers.
Five residents and one group left Maitland Town Hall on Friday, January 26 with shiny new plaques after receiving special Australia Day awards from council.
Historian Janece McDonald was named Citizen of the Year, 13-year-old Lachlan Sheldon was named Young Citizen of the Year, Angie Ussher was named Creative Arts Person of the Year and Jack Edwards was named Sportsperson of the Year.
Brian Coffey won the City of Maitland Service Award and the Rotary Club of East Maitland took home the City of Maitland Medal.
All of the award recipients thanked the volunteers at their respective clubs and organisations for the hard work they put in, and agreed there are a lot of people who also deserve awards but don't get nominated.
Dr McDonald, who is president of Maitland Regional Museum and an organiser of Maitland Heritage Festival, was extremely grateful to be named citizen of the year.
"Mayor, deputy mayor, councillors, nominees and all nominees in all the categories and the winners, I guess I'm just overwhelmed," Dr McDonald said on stage when accepting her award.
"I don't do anything for awards and there are so many other people in Maitland who are doing such wonderful jobs, and Maitland is in really good hands I think we've got a wonderful community."
Speaking to The Mercury, Dr McDonald said she feels overwhelmed and humbled.
"There are so many wonderful people in the community who weren't nominated and I think we need to pay a little tribute for the work they do for the community," she said.
"We don't do it for awards, we do it for Maitland, for our community, our family, our friends and our organisations."
