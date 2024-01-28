Catch Minions: The Rise of Gru under the stars at Maitland Park

It's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning to Maitland in February with the children's movie Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022).
The popular community event will be free, and lots of fun is to be had with live music and children's activities before the film begins at sundown.
Newcastle Permanent Rutherford branch manager Hayden Pescud said Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in the Hunter, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," said Mr Pescud.
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what's not to love?
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
Cinema Under the Stars is on at Maitland Park on Friday, February 23, with live entertainment from 5.30pm and the movie starting at sundown.
This is an alcohol-free event.
