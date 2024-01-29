The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Maitland optometrist stresses dangers of screen time on young eyes

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 29 2024 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Specsavers optometrist conducting an eye test on a child. Picture supplied
A Specsavers optometrist conducting an eye test on a child. Picture supplied

An East Maitland optometrist is urging parents to keep an eye on their children's digital screen habits, to protect their vision.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.