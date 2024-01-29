The Maitland Mercury
'We can love this sunburnt country without the sunburn'

January 29 2024 - 11:33am
Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

"We can love this sunburnt country without the sunburn," said Professor Georgina Long, accepting the Australian of the Year award alongside her friend, colleague and co-recipient Professor Richard Scolyer.

