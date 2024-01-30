Ferguson to defend his championship belt at home in Maitland

Winning the 600 Champion title is wrestler Fergus Ferguson's crowning achievement, and he isn't planning on giving it up when he takes on fellow Maitland resident Grant Linstrom.
Ferguson will defend his title at Club Maitland City on Saturday, February 3 during Hunter Valley Wrestling's No Matter What show.
The 600 Championship match, which goes for a fast paced 600 seconds, is just one of the main events of the night.
Singles matches will go ahead between Syd Parker and Zuzu the Muscle Clown, Morgan Rose and Harvey Falco, Ethan Hughz and Bee Boy, and Goran Uriel Nikolov and Johnny Vercetti.
Ferguson said he is looking forward to defending his championship title, which he won in August 2023.
"It was probably the best moment of my wrestling career, because I live locally and got a huge ovation when I won so that's pretty cool," he said.
When Ferguson takes on Linstrom on Saturday night, it will be quite the throwback.
Linstrom was actually Ferguson's first ever wrestling opponent back in 2014.
"My very first match I lost in my home town, it wasn't the greatest feeling so there's always been a sore spot there," he said.
Ferguson said it's always special to compete at home in Maitland.
"I've been watching wrestling since I was 10-years-old, I imagined being a wrestling champion on the trampoline with a toy belt, now I have a real championship that I not only won in my home town but I've defended, it's huge," he said.
Ferguson takes on what he describes as a politician persona in the ring, and was very used to being booed on stage - that is until he won the championship.
"I think the fans started to like me a little bit more, but we'll see what happens in this show," he said.
The event is family friendly, despite its wild atmosphere.
"It's chaotic, it's incredibly loud, people are bringing their kids because the kids can run wild and enjoy it, they're allowed to yell at the wrestlers because we're paid to entertain them and have a good night," he said.
"It's a really good family friendly atmosphere, the kids really get into it."
Hunter Valley Wrestling's No Matter What show starts at 7pm on Saturday, February 3 at Club Maitland City. Doors open at 6.30pm. All ages are welcome.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for kids under 12-years-old. Get them at www.hvwshop.com/product/tickets-feb-3rd.
