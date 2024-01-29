Trials, executions - the history of Stockade Hill

Still owned by the Church but no longer used as a school after 1868, the School House was converted into a private residence called 'the Cedars' and let to tenants. It contained six rooms, a kitchen, servants' room, stable, coach-house, loft, laundry, and two underground tanks. It commanded an uninterrupted view of the surrounding country. In 1887, to allow street re-alignment, the original site of one square acre was resumed by the government and re-dedicated in an elongated configuration of equivalent area at the corner of Brisbane and Park streets.