Trials, executions - the history of Stockade Hill

Stockade Hill has a significant place in the early history of the Hunter. It was once the site of two important facilities, one a brick School House built in 1829 and used for multiple public purposes. The second was a convict stockade of timber construction used to confine the iron gang. Later it became an immigration depot.
The original streets of East Maitland had been planned and laid out in 1829 to be the official town of Maitland, but the area consisted largely of virgin bush. It was intended to be the administrative capital for the Hunter, and there was already an official government residence, police barracks and lock-up on the hill overlooking Wallis Creek.
The centrepiece in the town plan was the site for the Church and School near the crest of what became Stockade Hill. It consisted of one square acre, juxtaposed at 45 degrees to the parallelogram of the town plan, separating a public square (Cook's Square) on its southern boundary from a large park on the northern side.
The concept of Cook's Square never eventuated except on paper, but the park eventually became Cook's Square Park. This was evidently a corruption of the name used for both areas collectively, which was 'Cook's Square and Park'. By 1952 it had become 'Cook's Square Park' in official records, and the area originally intended for the square had been subdivided.
The School House was built in 1829 and was immediately used not only for public education but also for public worship until the first St Peter's Church was completed further down the hill in 1840. It was an era in which public education and public worship were both provided by the Church of England, supported by the colonial government.
When completed in 1829 the School House, though tiny, was regarded as the finest building in the Hunter. In 1830 it was pressed into service by the Supreme Court for a series of criminal trials, after which five condemned men were executed on gallows near the crossroads of Melbourne St and Newcastle Rd. On his visit to Maitland in 1833 Governor Bourke attended divine service in the School House.
Still owned by the Church but no longer used as a school after 1868, the School House was converted into a private residence called 'the Cedars' and let to tenants. It contained six rooms, a kitchen, servants' room, stable, coach-house, loft, laundry, and two underground tanks. It commanded an uninterrupted view of the surrounding country. In 1887, to allow street re-alignment, the original site of one square acre was resumed by the government and re-dedicated in an elongated configuration of equivalent area at the corner of Brisbane and Park streets.
Before WWI, the Cedars was said to be haunted by 'a woman in white'. Still let to tenants as late as 1924, it was by then in ruins and was demolished in 1928-29. The land was subdivided in 1950 into seven blocks on which modern cottages were built. These are numbered 23-31 Brisbane St and 39 and 41 Park St.
