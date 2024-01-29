The Maitland Mercury
Trials, executions - the history of Stockade Hill

By Jim Waddell
January 29 2024 - 4:47pm
The school house (drawn by Amelia Christiana Rusden, daughter of the Rev GK Rusden in 1838).
Stockade Hill has a significant place in the early history of the Hunter. It was once the site of two important facilities, one a brick School House built in 1829 and used for multiple public purposes. The second was a convict stockade of timber construction used to confine the iron gang. Later it became an immigration depot.

