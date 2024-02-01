Pet of the week: Meet green-eyed Robbie who is ready for his forever home

Meet Robbie, a charismatic Manx cat with a tale of resilience and charm.
Found as a stray with tick paralysis, Robbie faced started his time in care with an unfortunate, but temporary fur shave.
But fear not, his fur is making a comeback and he's ready to start the next chapter of his life.
Now eight-years-old, Robbie's dental care is sorted, with his pearly whites in top-notch condition.
Despite his past, Robbie surprised us by being an affectionate and loving companion.
There's nothing he enjoys more than snuggling up with a human he trusts, relishing gentle pats, stroking, and the soothing sounds of conversation.
Robbie thrives on human connection and after more than 50 days in care, he is eager to share his affections with the family of his dreams.
If you need a little Robbie in your life, then feel free to reach out to the Hunter Shelter.
You can contact the staff at (02) 4939 1555 or see Robbie for yourself by visiting the shelter anytime from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
