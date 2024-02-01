Your guide to what's on this weekend - markets, Tocal, rail museum

SELF GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore Maitland Gaol at your own pace with self guided audio tours, available from 9am to 4pm on weekends. Get tickets at mymaitland.com.au/event/self-guided-audio-tour.
MAITLAND COMMUNITY MARKETS
THE SHOWGROUND
Head to Maitland Showground from 9am to 1pm on Sunday for the markets. Explore an array of stalls with new, handmade and vintage items, and local produce.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Visit Tocal Homestead during its open day this Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Enjoy a picnic on the lawns and explore the gardens. The Visitor Centre provides Devonshire teas and refreshments, and offers publications and handcrafted items by the Friends of Tocal. Entry is $16 for adults, $10 concession, $2 kids from 2-16.
RAIL MUSEUM
Explore the heritage significance of South Maitland Railways, a remarkably preserved Victorian railway that seems unaffected by the electronic age, at the Maitland Rail Museum open day on Mount Dee Road. This Sunday, from 10am to 3pm, discover interpretive displays, railway equipment, tools and other artifacts used by the railway.
ELECTRIC
VEHICLE EVENT
THE SHOWGROUND
Prospective electric vehicle owners, mark your calendar - Travelling Electric is on at Maitland Showground on Sunday, February 25. Perfect for those thinking about buying an electric vehicle, the free event features talks from local owners about the practical side of ownership. Register or find out more at econetworkps.org/event/travelling-electric-2.
TINA TURNER SHOW
TELARAH
Tribute show the Tina Turner Legacy Show is on its way to Maitland. The concert, held at Telarah Bowling Club on Sunday, February 4 at 2pm, is an energetic stage production brimming with Tina's hits. The vocalists, dancers and live band make it a fabulous outing. Get tickets ($39) at trybooking.com/events/landing/1128572.
TOWER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
A new view awaits on the Tower Tour at Maitland Gaol. Climb seven metres up a spiral staircase to reveal both a unique perspective of the gaol below and its surroundings. Visit this weekend for a tour, bookings are essential. Get tickets ($30 to $35) at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/tower-tour.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.