Red Cross calls on Maitland to support cancer patients with a blood donation

This February, in support of World Cancer Day on February 4, Lifeblood is calling on Maitland residents to support cancer patients by donating blood or plasma.
To raise awareness of how donated blood and plasma can help people living with cancer, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has teamed up with Cancer Council to help boost donations.
Maitland donor centre needs 670 people to donate blood and plasma this month.
People living with cancer are the biggest users of donated blood in Australia, and more are reliant on blood than ever before.
Currently, more than 10,000 blood donations are needed every week to support people living with cancer and with diagnoses predicted to increase by 72 per cent by 2040, cancer patients will need even more donors to support them over the next decade.
Cancer Council chief executive officer Tanya Buchanan said as cancer diagnosis increases dramatically over the coming years, so too will the need for life-saving blood products.
"Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85 and the number of Australians living with or beyond cancer in 2040 is expected to reach 1.9 million people, up from one million people in 2018," Professor Buchanan said.
"An increase in cancer diagnoses means more blood and plasma will be needed to treat Australians currently living with cancer and diagnosed in the coming years."
34 per cent of all donated blood collected in Australia is used to treat cancer and blood diseases.
To help raise awareness of how donated blood and plasma can help people living with cancer, Melbourne-based designer and blood donor Beci Orpin has created a limited-edition bandage, featuring a sunny daffodil print, which will be rolled onto the arms of donors at Lifeblood donor centres throughout February.
To book a donation, call 13 14 95 or book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
If you need to talk about cancer, call Cancer Council on 13 11 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.