Red Cross calls on Maitland to support cancer patients with a blood donation

By Newsroom
January 31 2024 - 9:23am
A Lifeblood donor with the limited-edition bandage design. Picture supplied
This February, in support of World Cancer Day on February 4, Lifeblood is calling on Maitland residents to support cancer patients by donating blood or plasma.

