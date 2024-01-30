Mustangs confident defensive king Christian Little can help deliver title

Maitland Mustangs coach Luke Boyle is increasingly confident that new US import Christian Little can provide the defensive grunt needed to claim the NBL 1 East title after two heartbreaking grand final losses.
Maitland lost the 2023 decider 83-80 to Sutherland and the 2022 grand final 76-73 to Canberra and the club is burning to go one better in 2024.
Little, who attended Regis College with the Mustangs star guard and 2023 NBL 1 East most valuable player Will Cranston-Lown, has been training with Cranston-Lown and Matt Gray since he arrived in Australia in early December after signing in November.
"Christian has been a great fit so far. He can play point guard or shooting guard, but with Will starting at point guard he will play as shooting guard most of the time," Boyle said this week.
"He is very strong, a great defender and competitor. He'll definitely get under the skin of a few people this year.
"He is tough around the basket, can stay in front. If you leave the ball in front of him he is going to rip it out of your hands.
"We had no struggle scoring last season, we were averaging 90 points a game. It's just being able to do it when it counts and getting stops when it counts and Christian helps us on both ends."
With Little replacing last season's import Kevin Warren, the Mustangs are close to finalising their squad with only key big men Gray and James Hunter to sign.
"We are just waiting for Jimmy and Matt's contracts to be finalised, They have both indicated they want to play with us," Boyle said.
A huge plus is the return in the past month from Queensland of hugely talented local junior Daniel Milburn, who has been the Mustangs go-to-man for several seasons.
The Mustangs' depth could provide the point of difference in a long season and in the draining play-off environment.
Captain Josh Clifford and super-fit guard Jack Edwards have both re-signed and Boyle rate's their off-court influence as equally, if not more, important than their game-day contributions.
"The older guys make a lot of difference with depth, but also importantly culture. Having the old fellas there to lay down the expectations of the club and what's required with the young blokes is invaluable," Boyle said.
Boyle expects big seasons from younger players Billy Parsons, Jay Cole, who is returning from knee injury, and Luka Vea.
"I think Billy can earn a starting spot this season. Now that he is just in the men's team and not having to back up from youth league will make a big difference," Boyle said.
"Luca Vea has come back from New Zealand and is looking good. He has added some muscle and added a few little things to his kit bag. I expect him to step up a bit. He is 19 years old, six foot six 66 (198cm) and muscly solid and has a big future.
"The other big one who is training real well is Jay Cole. As long as he can stay fit and free of injury he is going to get some quality time this season. He is looking fit and running well."
