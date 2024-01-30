Changed overnight traffic conditions as work begins on Belmore Bridge

There will be changed traffic conditions on Belmore Bridge from Sunday, February 4 while it undergoes maintenance.
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday onward at Maitland to carry out essential routine maintenance on the Belmore Bridge on Belmore Road.
Transport for NSW will carry out the work, which includes joint replacement and bolt tightening.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work starting Sunday, February 4 will be carried out from 7pm to 4am and is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather permitting.
A single lane closure, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should allow an additional five minutes of travel time, are advised to drive to these conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
