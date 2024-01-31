Jake Kokins, Rory Ellis to perform LIVE at The Levee

A quiet lane in Central Maitland will transform into a celebration of live music with delicious food and a pop up gin bar at LIVE at The Levee.
On Friday, February 23 Coffin Lane will be the stage for the first LIVE at The Levee event of the year, kicking off at 5.30pm.
The evening will showcase the talents of local artist Jake Kokins, who will be bringing together a blend of original and pop tunes.
Joining him on the lineup is acoustic artist Rory Ellis and his long time sideman, Christian Marsh.
The Levee public programs officer David Graham said LIVE at The Levee is ready to bring the best live music across the region to Central Maitland.
"We're excited to have Jake's charismatic voice accompanied by the dulcet tones from his nylon string guitar," he said.
"Rory Ellis and Christian Marsh will also take the stage to perform a stripped down version of songs from Rory's last 10 albums.
"Adding to the allure of the evening, The Farmer's Wife Distillery will host a gin bar, providing a perfect setting to relax and savour the night, so expect some expect good vibes, tasty food and locally crafted gin."
In addition to the musical festivities, event-goers can indulge in culinary delights from some of The Levee's finest restaurants and cafes, including paella, pizza, bento and more, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate.
LIVE at The Levee is free to attend and no tickets are required. For more event details on the musicians and food and beverage options, visit mait.city/LIVEatTheLevee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.