Rutherford Public School welcomes two sets of twins to Kindergarten cohort

Rutherford Public School is set to welcome not one but two sets of twins to their Kindergarten cohort this year.
The five-year-old twins, Charlie and Josie Buscombe and Harper and Halle Scudds will begin Kindergarten on Monday, February 5 and are excited to start big school.
Charlie and Josie's mum Mel Buscombe said the girls are feeling the typical nervous butterflies but they are excited for big school.
"It'll be a special moment for them starting kindergarten together and they're very lucky to have each other for this big moment in their life," she said.
Although the girls will start Kindergarten together, Charlie and Josie will be in different classes.
Whereas, Harper and Halle will remain in the same class together this year.
"I decided to keep them together this year just so they can have each other as they settle into their new surroundings," their mum Lucy Scudds said.
"Who knows maybe next year they'll both decide they would prefer to be in separate classes."
School principal Andrew Brown is an identical twin himself and said he can relate to starting school with a twin.
"When I talk to parents about whether to separate or to keep the twins together, I can talk with some personal experience," he said.
"My twin brother and I started off in the same class from Kindergarten to Year 1 before separating from Year 2 onwards."
All four girls have been part of the school's transitional program Little Dragons, which has been running for the past seven years.
The children attending Rutherford Public School one day a week for two hours for about 24 weeks.
"They've already met so many friends from attending Little Dragons here at school," Ms Buscombe said.
Mr Brown said about 90 per cent of children will come through the transitional program.
"It allows the students to become familiar with the school, they start to get to know the teachers and settle into their new environment," he said.
Lunch orders and playing on the play equipment were at the top of the list for what the girls are most looking forward to when they start school next week.
Josie is also hoping to join the school choir.
This year's Kindergarten cohort is the school's largest in a number of years, with seven classes and about 140 Kindergarten students.
"Even though we've got seven classes, there's only 20 students in each class so we're still staffed the same as any school," Mr Brown said.
There is also a set of male twins who will be starting Kindergarten at Rutherford Public School this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.