The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rutherford Public School welcomes two sets of twins to Kindergarten cohort

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twins Halle and Harper Scudds and Charlie and Josie Buscombe are ready to start big school. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Twins Halle and Harper Scudds and Charlie and Josie Buscombe are ready to start big school. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Rutherford Public School is set to welcome not one but two sets of twins to their Kindergarten cohort this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.