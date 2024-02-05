The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Huge group of Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons selected for nationals

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter River Dragons who will represent NSW from left, Jesse Diamoy, Karen Montgomery, Michele Thomas, Sally Hickman, Heather Flanigan and Harata Wilson. Picture supplied
The Hunter River Dragons who will represent NSW from left, Jesse Diamoy, Karen Montgomery, Michele Thomas, Sally Hickman, Heather Flanigan and Harata Wilson. Picture supplied

Morpeth's incredible Hunter River Dragons are headed to nationals in Western Australia after qualifying for the titles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.