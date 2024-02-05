Huge group of Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons selected for nationals

Morpeth's incredible Hunter River Dragons are headed to nationals in Western Australia after qualifying for the titles.
The dragon boat club is sending a club team to the AusChamps competition, and six of their paddlers have made the NSW team for the competition.
Having six paddlers on the state team is an impressive feat, and it's also the club's first time sending a team to the event, which is in April.
Hunter River Dragons president Kerry Greenhalgh said the paddlers have been training extremely hard.
"We've come a long way, we're doing really, really well," she said.
"They've got to do fitness testing, physical fitness training, they've got to go to the gym twice a week, they've got to do at least two sessions on the river a week.
"We'll just have to see how we go, we're going to try our hardest because the nationals team is trying really hard, our head coach is training them really, really hard."
There are about 25 people going to nationals to compete on the club team, and six competing for NSW in the state versus state competition.
"We've never had a club team at nationals before, this is the first time," Greenhalgh said.
"We've got men and women going, we're in mixed teams, I think we're in five competitions altogether."
The Australian Dragon Boat Federation's 2024 AusChamps competition is at Armadale, Western Australia from Wednesday, April 17 to Sunday, April 21.
The teams will compete in 500 metre sprint races and 2000m races.
"I think we're a very cohesive club, and we're a very friendly club, honestly it's just like a great big family," Greenhalgh said.
"We all pull together, we all support each other and our training schedule is pretty tough but it's enjoyable."
The club has also had 15 members selected to represent the Hawkesbury-Hunter area in the Region versus Region competition, which is on Sunday, April 7 at the Sydney International Regatta Centre.
The Hunter River Dragons are hosting come and try days at the moment.
Head to Queen's Wharf, Morpeth at 8.30am on Sunday with enclosed shoes and clothes you don't mind getting wet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.