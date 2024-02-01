The Maitland Mercury
New chapter starts for city's year seven students

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 1 2024 - 2:00pm
St Bede's year seven 2024 leader of learning Lauren Power. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Year seven students across the city stepped into their new schools this week with full backpacks, empty notebooks and smiling faces, ready to start the next chapter.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

