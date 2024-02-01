New chapter starts for city's year seven students

Year seven students across the city stepped into their new schools this week with full backpacks, empty notebooks and smiling faces, ready to start the next chapter.
Many of the new high schoolers started on Thursday, February 1, their teachers eagerly awaiting their arrival.
St Bede's Catholic College Chisholm year seven leader of learning Lauren Power was one of these teachers, and was looking forward to welcoming the new cohort.
"I'm very excited to welcome year seven, I'm really looking forward to it," she said.
"We've had a run through from seven to 12 once and this is sort of the start of the next phase, I'm super excited."
St Bede's year seven enrolments are at capacity, which is usual for the school, taking on 180 year seven students.
Ms Power, who plans on being the cohort's leader of learning until they finish year 12, said the first few days will be orientation-focused.
"The first few days for us are based solely on orientation, so students won't be in any specific classes, but really getting them attuned to what learning at St Bede's looks like," she said.
"So really focusing on getting them to build connections with the year seven community, getting to know each other, getting to know their classroom teachers and spending some time understanding how we learn."
Ms Power has a few tips for parents with children starting secondary school, such as keeping communication open between home and school.
"We're both working towards the same end point, being the best possible outcome for their child, so an open line of communication with the school, and being supportive in the sense that their child is probably going to have some experiences that push them outside of their comfort zone," she said.
"It's a time to step out of their comfort zone, a chance to try new things, and to really be open and clear with that communication so we're all working towards the same end goal."
For those with a child who is nervous or anxious about starting high school, Ms Power said there are a few things parents can do.
"It's really about developing those good habits from the start, so if someone's a little bit anxious or nervous, making sure we are still getting our sleep, going to bed at a reasonable time, limiting our screen time, making sure we are still engaging in leisure activities and having a bit of fun so that we've got a work life balance," Ms Power said.
"Reassure any students who are anxious that it is going to be a change, but it's a really big opportunity for so many good changes, and that everyone here, particularly at St Bede's, is here to support them."
