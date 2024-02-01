Council's structural shake up sees management roles stripped

Four of Maitland City Council's managers are out of a job after an internal restructure deemed their services unnecessary.
The new internal structure, proposed by general manager Jeff Smith after a thorough review, features five departments instead of the previous seven.
Given there are four less management roles than before, council will save money on salaries, and expects efficiency and productivity improvements to contribute positively to its financial position as well.
Mr Smith said the changes will have many benefits.
"The structural changes will provide greater alignment to the goals of the Maitland +10 Community Strategic Plan, improve council's financial position, and ensure organisational resources are coordinated in a way that best delivers services and future planning for the Maitland community," he said.
"The realignment will allow council's workforce to be as effective and efficient as possible while resulting in a net reduction of four management roles."
Council can not reveal which managers are no longer with the organisation as some of the new roles created by the restructure are still open for application.
"As a result of the restructure, there will be salary savings given there is a net reduction of four management roles, and with the synergies created in the new structure, there will no doubt be efficiency and productivity gains that also contribute to an improvement in our financial position," Mr Smith said.
Council's departments were Vibrant City, Workplace Culture and Safety, Digital Transformation, Strategy, Performance and Business Systems, Infrastructure and Works, Planning and Environment and Culture, Community and Recreation.
Now, the departments are People and Performance, Customer and Digital Services, Finance, City Planning and City Services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.