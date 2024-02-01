Caravan, camping show on this weekend

The Newcastle Caravan and Camping Expo 2024 is on this weekend offering the biggest display of outdoor exploration in the Hunter.
Over three big days from Friday, February 2 to Sunday February 4, Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground will become a one-stop-shop to explore products from more than 150 exhibitors.
Featuring some of the latest equipment across a range of outdoor displays and two enormous indoor pavilions, visitors can check out caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, accessories and holiday park displays.
"The expo offers the perfect event for visitors where they can take a look around all the industry has to offer in the convenience of one accessible space," Caravan and Camping Industry Association (NSW) CEO Lyndel Gray said.
"Last year saw an unprecedented surge in people taking caravan and camping holidays, recording the highest number of nights ever with 4.6 million visitor nights spent in caravan and camping accommodation and more than 1.2 million trips undertaken in NSW.
"Our industry has great resilience and an enduring appeal across all age groups.
"The 30-54 age bracket stands out with over two million trips across the year along with a remarkable 53.1% increase in trips for the 55+ age group and a 42.4% uptick for the 30-54 age bracket."
