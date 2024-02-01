The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Caravan, camping show on this weekend

By Newsroom
February 1 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The caravan and camping show attracts thousands every year. Picture supplied.
The caravan and camping show attracts thousands every year. Picture supplied.

The Newcastle Caravan and Camping Expo 2024 is on this weekend offering the biggest display of outdoor exploration in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.