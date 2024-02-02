Rutherford Kindergarten teacher's top tips for students starting big school

Relieving assistant principal of Kindergarten and classroom teacher Toni Hadden is one of 25 staff members at Rutherford Public School who have accepted permanent positions this year.
Ms Hadden has been in a temporary position at the school since 2018 and said getting offered a permanent position is very exciting and such a relief.
"It's my first year in about thirteen years that I haven't had to worry about where I'll have a job," she said.
Nine other teachers have also accepted permanent positions and 15 school learning support officers at Rutherford Public School.
Principal Andrew Brown said permanent positions provide the teachers with stability.
"It is an investment in our future and it's providing stability for our staff," he said.
Mr Brown said it will also mean less staff turn over.
"Now that they're permanent, they don't have that pressure of worrying if they will have a job the following school year," he said.
Heading into the new school year, Ms Hadden has some top tips for parents who are preparing their children for kindergarten next week.
"Talk positively to children about school and getting involved with school transition programs really help to ease those butterflies," she said.
Reading to your child every day is another important tip, which Ms Hadden said can help with students pre literacy skills.
"It's not about writing their name, that will come later on."
Practice with school bags and lunch boxes is also advised for a smoother transition.
"We're here to help and we want a successful start to school for these students," Ms Hadden said.
There is also a new curriculum this year, with units of work from the department of education that Rutherford Public School trialled last year.
Ms Hadden said the units are integrated and allows teachers to go deeper into children's learning.
"We are excited to get into the new units and see where the children are going to end up by the end of the year," she said.
More than 63,000 students will start Kindergarten in NSW public schools in 2024.
