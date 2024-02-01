Changed traffic conditions from Monday as work starts on Morpeth Bridge

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Morpeth Bridge to carry out essential routine maintenance.
From Monday, February 5, Transport for NSW will carry out the routine maintenance work on Morpeth Bridge which includes installing support brackets on the bridge.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out from 9am to 3pm from Monday, February 5 and is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 28, weather permitting.
Single lane closure on approach to the bridge, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
