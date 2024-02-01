"I absolutely won't be working anymore" - Singleton couple bag $100 million Powerball windfall

A Singleton couple have had their lives turned upside down in the best way imaginable after taking home a phenomenal $100 million in last night's record-breaking $200 million Powerball draw.
The couple held one of the two, division one winning entries in Powerball draw 1446, drawn Thursday, February 1 and took home a total prize of $100 million.
The newly-minted multi-millionaires wasted no time discovering their life-changing news - answering the life-changing phone call on the first ring while lying in bed.
"Thank you!" the winning woman hysterically laughed.
"It's a lot of money. A lot of money to fathom!
"I just had a look a moment ago and I instantly went 'Oh my god.'
"I mean you joke about winning but never expect it to happen to you.
"Well, I absolutely won't be working anymore. I mean, honestly, do I really need to?
"There's always a lot of hypothetical questions of what I would want to do but now I'm just lost for words. I have no idea.
"Maybe an overseas tour. I think I want to see everywhere. "My partner is here with me now. He's a bit in shock.
"He loves his job, so I don't know if he'll be retiring.
"We'll most definitely be celebrating on the weekend. Our options are endless! "It's going to help our children immensely.
"Wow. I'm just taking it all in. Thank you so much."
Their winning 50-game QuickPick entry was purchased online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.
The Lott officials eagerly await unregistered Southeast Queensland winner's $100 million discovery Officials from The Lott are on the hunt for the second division one winner in tonight's $200 million record-breaking Powerball draw.
The unregistered Queensland player bagged an incredible $100 million prize and became the equal second largest lottery winner in Australian history but may be yet to discover their good fortune.
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was eagerly awaiting the moment the second Powerball winner discovered their prize. "What a way to kick off 2024!" she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.