The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Biggest win for Singleton since they discovered coal

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
February 2 2024 - 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biggest win for Singleton since they discovered coal
Biggest win for Singleton since they discovered coal

Since the discovery in Singleton of 'black gold' otherwise known coal there have been plenty of locals who made substantial monetary windfalls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.