Biggest win for Singleton since they discovered coal

Since the discovery in Singleton of 'black gold' otherwise known coal there have been plenty of locals who made substantial monetary windfalls.
We have even had a few lottery winners over the years but nothing compares to last night's $100 million win for a local couple in the Powerball lottery draw.
That's a lot of money in anyone's terms and as the couple themselves have reportedly said 'life changing'.
They no longer have to work - a dream everyone who buys a ticket hopes to achieve and they want to travel. Well plenty of exotic resorts are now an affordable option.
The comments on social media say it all congratulations to the winners:
'Unbelievable that this has happened to someone in our community. Congratulations to the lucky winner.'
'After so much heartache last year in Singleton, it is so good to see something so amazing for this town - congratulations'
'Huge congratulations to this lucky local family'
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore wished the winners all the best adding perhaps it would be good for the local economy if they wouldn't mind spending some of the money locally.
We too wish the recipients of this lucky draw all the best and hope they enjoy their new found freedom from work and any financial concerns.
For the rest of us can we will just have to sit back and dream what we would have done if it were us who bought that winning ticket.
Gamble Responsibly. Gamblers Help 1800 858 858.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.