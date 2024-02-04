Upgrades underway at animal management facility

Maitland City Council is starting a series of improvement works at the Maitland Animal Management Facility (MAMF) in a bid to enhance the site for the future.
Stage one will involve the preparation of the site for increased parking, including the removal of an existing building which is dilapidated and not able to be used as part of the animal management facility.
Improved utilities will also be added, and council will investigate opportunities for energy efficiency, through solar power and other measures.
Council's director city planning Matt Prendergast says these works are part of a longer term plan to improve the site for the future.
"We want to make sure the Maitland Animal Management Facility has room to expand so it can support the growing needs and demands of our community," he said.
Work will begin on site from Monday, February 5 and will take several weeks to complete.
