Tickets on sale now for empowering International Women's Day event

What better way to mark International Women's Day than with the Carrie's Place team, hearing empowering stories from incredible guest speakers and enjoying a delicious brunch?
Carrie's Place is hosting an inspirational and inclusive International Women's Day brunch on Wednesday, March 6 at Maitland Town Hall, and all are welcome.
Under the theme Empowering changemakers, women and girls, through storytelling, innovation, and technology, the event aims to connect, support, educate, and empower women and girls on crucial issues in the digital age including coercive control and online safety.
It will feature a keynote speech by award-winning author and domestic violence advocate Jas Rawlinson, with an opportunity for book sales and signing, and a powerful presentation by a client with lived experience.
An industry technology safety and IT expert will share insights to increase awareness about coercive control and enhance personal safety, and Sprout Catering is catering for brunch.
Local artist John Milburn will provide entertainment, and all guests will receive a special gift bag.
Tickets are $80 per person and all funds raised contribute to critical services that keep women and families housed, safe, and free from abuse in the Maitland region.
For those unable to attend, Carrie's Place welcomes donations as a meaningful way to support their vital work.
The event is on Wednesday, March 6 from 8.30am to 12pm at Maitland Town Hall. Get tickets at carriesplace.org.au/iwd-2024.
