Convicts kept under guard at Stockade Hill

At the upper end of William Street, East Maitland, on the hill diagonally opposite St Peter's Church, once stood a complex of huts and fences forming a convict stockade.
In this spot, from about 1838 to 1845, convict work parties under military guard were quartered while repairing roads and later while building the gaol at the opposite end of William Street.
The name 'Stockade Hill' appeared as early as 1848, and today that name provides the only reminder of its extraordinary history.
A near-contemporary observer called it 'a hill of many bitter memories'; while a later one remarked that, 'if endowed with speech, could tell many a tale of the old convict days.'
On 19 December 1837, Lieutenant Lugard of the Royal Engineers proposed the relocation of the stockade in East Maitland from a site overlooking Wallis Creek to the public reserve between the school house and William Street.
In earlier times, convicts sentenced in NSW to secondary punishment had been banished to Norfolk Island or Moreton Bay, but by now most were sentenced to hard labour in irons on the roads of the colony.
Stockades provided temporary accommodation for the iron gangs and were typically enclosed by a continuous series of vertical posts 10 feet high, buried three feet deep.
Convicts were confined in makeshift wooden boxes, with 18 to 24 men in each.
Nearby were military barracks and a slab cottage for the commanding officer. In 1842 Lieutenant Rinaldo Sheberras of the 80th Regiment commanded the East Maitland stockade.
He was later killed in action in India and is commemorated by a tablet inside St James' Church, Morpeth.
The Rev GK Rusden conducted a service in the stockade each Sunday, and there was also a surgeon.
One of the convicts was employed as a scourger.
The military forces hated stockade duty, with red-coated soldiers standing sentry for 12 hours each day under a burning sun.
Even after locking the convicts in their boxes at sunset, the soldiers had to keep guard at night. Exposure to the convicts was morally degrading.
Iron gangs moved slowly, their labour inefficient. Inducements to hard work included tobacco. Deprived of recreation, convicts experienced great privation and unhappiness. From East Maitland's stockade convicts occasionally absconded, and soldiers sometimes deserted.
On a visit to East Maitland in 1844, Governor Gipps inspected the stockades and soldiers' barracks, but the entire complex was closed at the end of 1845 when it was taken over by Mortimer Lewis Jnr, Clerk of Works for building the gaol.
Most of the detached huts were sold by public auction, but Lewis lived there for several years. What remained was converted to an immigration depot in 1854, but in 1865 the buildings were sold for their materials.
Stockade Hill was levelled in 1935 to make way for sporting fields.
A once-popular belief that executions were conducted on Stockade Hill is probably myth. The recollection of an old man of having seen gallows on Stockade Hill when young is of doubtful reliability.
However, it was undoubtedly the scene of convict floggings by the scourger. Executions certainly took place in later years in the gaol at the opposite end of William Street. Iron gangs were also stockaded at Green Hills (Morpeth), West Maitland and Harpers Hill.
