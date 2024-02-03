Mum's quick action saves Metford house from being destroyed by fire

Smoke alarms and a mother's quick actions saved a Metford home from being destroyed by fire on Friday morning.
The mother, alerted by smoke alarms, safety evacuated her two children and the family's cat and called 000 after a fire was detected in a bedroom of the Cedar Close home.
The quick-thinking woman managed to close the door to the bedroom, which helped stop the fire's spread.
"The family waited outside for our crew to arrive and due to the quick actions of mum, our fire attack crew was able to quickly contain and extinguish a bedroom fire and not a full house fire," the East Maitland Fire and Rescue station posted.
"It's a relief for us as firefighters to turn up to a house fire to see all residents safely out and to hear the smoke alarms going off doing their job," a spokesperson posted.
"She certainly was the hero of day and hope she, the kids and the cat are ok."
East Maitland, Morpeth and Tarro Fire and Rescue service crews attended the blaze.
Meanwhile, FRNSW expert investigators sifted through the debris, using an ignitable liquid eetection dog, to determine the cause of a fire at the Mitchell Integrated Therapy building on High Street on Thursday.
