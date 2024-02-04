Maitland defeats Cessnock to claim John Bull Shield title

Maitland dismissed Cessnock for 172 in the 38th over to win the John Bull Shield final by 88 runs at Lorn Park on Sunday.
Man of the match Karl Bowd top scored with 62 and teenager Fletcher Cousins took 4-32 to lead the way for Maitland who were all out for 260 in their first innings.
Cessnock challenged early, but were unable to keep pace with the required run rate with wickets falling at regular intervals.
Tim Burton 2-28 and Harry King 2-36 did the early damage and had Cessnock's top three in the sheds for just 38.
Chris Murray, who top scored with 41, and Connor Thompson 27 combined for a 45-run partnership before Thompson was bowled by Burton, effectively ending Cessnock's hopes.
Cousins picked up four wickets including Murray, while Tobias Van Den Heever and skipper Jordan Callinan picked up a wicket each.
Maitland were on track for potentially a 300-plus total but lost quick wickets in the run home and were all out for 260 in the 48th over.
Opener Bowd, who played the anchor role top scored with 62.
Van Den Heever made a swashbuckling 52 of 29 balls bringing up his 50 with a six straight over the top of the sight screen at the Levy end of the ground.
He was out soon after trapped lbw after trying to reverse sweep a delivery by spinner Jace Lawson.
Josh Trappel chimed in with 37 and Billy Amas made 31 hitting a massive square six almost into the seating in the grand stand.
Burton made a handy 16 off 17 balls at the end.
Cessnock's bowling was led by Luke Sweeney who picked up 3-42, including the crucial wicket of opener Bowd, and Patrick Andrews to finished with 3-45.
Jace Lawson with 2-51 and Matt Hopley 2-61 were the other wicket-takers.
