Thank God it's almost over - the reasons why I hate summer

I hate summer - well those days that push the mercury beyond 30 degrees.
The flies, the bugs, the thought of no knowing if there is a serpent lurking behind your shrubbery and the humidity - errrrgh, dear God, the humidity!
As a kid I thrived in summer.
School holidays, swimming, backyard barbecues, balmy nights spent sleeping onboard the family boat.
For some reason kids don't seem to have a heat intolerance.
Now I'm much older it's a far different story.
Stepping outside my front door at the moment is like stepping into a sauna.
My perfectly applied make-up succumbs to a downpour of sweat - it literally slides off my face, my mascara creating a low tide mark between the baggage under my eyes and the tops of my cheeks.
As I write this, the forecast for Maitland is 40 degrees - gross, horrendous conditions, totally uncivilised.
I'm holed up in my study, air-conditioning pumping, dog snoring at my feet.
I ventured out for a brief moment to put the sprinkler on for the family of magpies that live in a silky oak tree out the back.
They're merrily frolicking in the spray and feeding on the bloody mole crickets that have devoured my lawn - another summer impediment.
A good nights sleep is a figment of the imagination at this time of year.
With exorbitant energy bills the air-con goes off at night and the ceiling fan deployed in a mission to keep hubs and myself cool.
What a joke. - it's still like welcome to the equator.
You see, when we grow older there are certain parts of the human anatomy that fail to hold firm.
Certain parts of you body tend to stick together when you roll onto you side - I won't elaborate but I'm sure readers of my vintage can relate.
And you know it's hot when you ring up the children to say bring the grand kiddies around for a swim. Their response? "No, it's too hot."
As we navigate through the remaining four weeks of this revolting, hot and humid summer, spare a thought for those who have no option but to work outdoors, like our fire fighters.
And of course the many poor wild and domestic animals exposed to the elements.
Bring them inside, give them water and shade where you can.
Stay cool.
Donna Sharpe.
Lower Hunter Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.