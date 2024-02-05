City swelters as temperature soars to 40 degrees

Maitland experienced its second consecutive day of extreme 40-degree heat on Monday, and among those most impacted most were the city's outdoor workers.
At Maitland Aquatic Centre, the staff are keeping cool and safe with ice blocks, electrolytes, plenty of water and a quick dip in the pool in between rotations.
Maitland City Council's coordinator aquatic centres Suellen Goyne said keeping staff safe during extreme heat is a top priority.
"We've got to look after our team," she said.
"It's a part of the rotation [staff having a quick swim] if that's how they want to do it, we also have these showers that have been put in as well, so again it's not uncommon for staff to just walk under the shower during a rotation, having a wet uniform can be really helpful."
On extremely hot days, the pool has 10 lifeguards on duty, which is double the regular five, to allow for more rotations and breaks.
The lifeguards, armed with protective equipment like wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, sunscreen and long sleeves, regularly swap positions and are always standing in the shade.
Ms Goyne said she has a few tips for patrons of the pool.
"We want everybody to wear sunscreen, we have reminders that are hooked up through the PA system," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast the UV index to reach 12 (extreme) on Monday, which is the highest category.
A heatwave warning is in place for the Hunter for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
St Joseph's Primary School East Maitland had their swimming carnival at Maitland Aquatic Centre on Monday, February 5, and numbers were reduced from 350 to about 80 students due to the heat.
The carnival was also shortened to limit the children's exposure to the sun and outdoors.
Telarah Public School enforced undercover-only play at lunch time with no running, and inside play at recess to keep students cool.
Rutherford Public School took to social media on Monday morning to warn parents the playground may be closed and children kept inside if conditions became extreme.
After the mercury reached 40.2 on Sunday, and 40 on Monday, Maitland is set to get a bit of reprieve from Wednesday onwards.
Tuesday, February 6 is expected to reach 34 degrees, and then temperatures drop to the 20s for the remainder of the week.
Wednesday is forecast to reach 24, Thursday is 26, Friday is 27, Saturday is 28 and Sunday is 27.
