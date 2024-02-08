Maitland businesses named finalists in the Hunter Safety Awards

In the past decade, Australian workplaces have made significant strides in safety, recording a 30 per cent decrease in traumatic injury fatalities since 2012.
A variety of Maitland and Hunter Valley businesses are among the finalists who have been recognised for their contributions of making safety a top priority in their workplaces.
Maitland-based business Fenech Demolition, Thornton-based business Plant Accessor and Telarah-based business Swietelsky Rail Australia have all been named finalists in this years awards.
Telarah-based business and the 2023 winner of the WHS Business of the Year, Enviroculture Maintenance Services is also up for nomination.
Hunter Safety Awards Founder and Judge Sarah-Jane Dunford said seeing the decrease in fatalities is a testament is a testament to the concerted efforts of organisations in the Hunter region and nationwide.
"As we pay tribute to the notable progress made in enhancing workplace safety, we are thrilled to announce our 2024 award finalists," she said.
This year's finalists include businesses and individuals who have demonstrated positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace.
"It is evident through the submissions we received that businesses are investing time and effort into fostering safe working environments," Ms Dunford said.
"Their unwavering dedication to outstanding work environments has not only set them apart but has also positioned them as leaders in this space."
Ms Dunford said she looks forwards to congratulating the finalists as well as celebrating their achievements at the upcoming gala event on March 15 at Newcastle Exhibition and Conference Centre.
Maitland and Hunter Valley businesses who were also named finalists include:
