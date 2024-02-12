Maitland performer Reilly Mitchison to hit the Civic Theatre stage

He has been dancing since the age of three so it is only fitting that Reilly Mitchison take to the stage to entertain thousands.
With a desire and passion for the performing arts, Reilly who is from Ashtonfield, is starring in the Civic Theatre's upcoming stage show Superstars.
Reilly will join profound Australian entertainers Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino, Chloe Zuel and Joshua Robson when Superstars heads to Newcastle in March.
He will also be joined on stage with a number of other young Hunter performers.
Reilly's role in the production involves both dancing and singing and he said singing is definitely one of his favourite things to do.
He will sing in three group performances, including the Lion King's I just can't wait to be King.
"I'm very excited about the show and from an audience perspective I think it's going to be amazing," Reilly said.
Reilly was approached to participate in the production and he said he was shocked that they asked him to be involved.
"Once we went to the first rehearsal I knew that it was going to be really fun and I couldn't wait to be part of it," he said.
The youngster is also enrolled with Hunter Drama in Maitland for both drama and musical theatre, which he gained a scholarship for in 2024 as the best junior drama student.
Last year, Reilly, 11, landed a lead role at the Civic Playhouse, and was cast as Nemo in Finding Nemo Jnr.
He is also been cast in both The Jungle Book production at the Civic Playhouse and The School of Rock at the Civic Theatre this year.
"I love it all, I love the acting and the singing aspect of the performing arts," Reilly said.
"When you're having fun with it, you can completely escape from who you are and become a completely different person."
Reilly is also currently auditioning for the role of Michael Banks in Mary Poppins to be shown later this year.
The Year 6 student at Ashtonfield Public School is auditioning for the Hunter School of Performing Arts for entry in 2025.
With a passion for acting and musical theatre, Reilly said he could definitely see himself pursing a career in the performing arts.
"I would kill for a future doing that," he said.
Reilly's dad Chad Mitchison said he feels really proud when Reilly gets on stage.
"I know that he's doing something that he really enjoys and it just so happens that he's really good at it," he said.
"He has a really great support network in his grandmother and his aunty and at the end of the day it all comes down to his natural talent."
