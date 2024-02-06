Introducing the region's three newest school principals

With the beginning of a new school year comes a new principal for three of the region's primary schools.
Largs Public School has welcomed Leanne Jarlett, Tenambit Public School has welcomed Deanne Brown and Kurri Kurri Public School has welcomed Simon Mulready as principals.
They are three of 77 principals starting the year at new schools across NSW.
Ms Jarlett, who has spent her career teaching at Tarro, Greta, Abermain and Nillo Infants schools, is enjoying settling in to her first ever permanent role as principal at Largs Public School.
"It's wonderful, the staff are amazing, the students are just beautiful and I'm slowly starting to meet the community, everybody's been so welcoming, it's such a beautiful school," she said.
Largs has 157 students, and Ms Jarlett said she looks forward to providing the best environment possible for the students.
"I would like to continue the work that's already happened here, but really build those community relationships so that together, between communities [and] staff we're providing the absolute best we can for the students," she said.
Largs Public School is the oldest public school in Australia in continuous operation on the same site.
After growing up in Sydney, Ms Jarlett's first ever appointment was at Lorn's Nillo Infant School, so she relocated and hasn't gone back to the city since.
"I've always wanted to be a teacher," she said.
"I remember telling my year three teacher that I was going to be a teacher, I think it was just something I've always wanted to do, and so here I am.
"There was just no question that I was going to do anything different, and at no point have I thought I've made the wrong decision. As hard as the job is, it's still what I love."
