The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Introducing the region's three newest school principals

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 7 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Largs Public School principal Leanne Jarlett, Kurri Kurri Public School principal Simon Mulready and Tenambit Public School principal Deanne Brown. Pictures suppleid
Largs Public School principal Leanne Jarlett, Kurri Kurri Public School principal Simon Mulready and Tenambit Public School principal Deanne Brown. Pictures suppleid

With the beginning of a new school year comes a new principal for three of the region's primary schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.