Department launches bid to get retired teachers back in classrooms

There are 50 teacher vacancies across 30 Hunter public schools, and the Department of Education has a plan to get those places filled.
The new Teachers Re-engage program is designed to bring retired teachers back into the classroom.
As part of the program, the department will fund the $100 NESA accreditation fee in 2024 for eligible retired teachers returning to the profession.
Among the schools most in need of teachers are Rutherford Technology High School, Irrawang High School and Kurri Kurri High School, which each have four vacancies.
Teachers Re-engage has been established to engage with teachers who resigned or retired between 2019 and 2021, to increase the number of casual relief teachers.
The Hunter school area, which is bounded by (starting in the north and working clockwise) Murrurundi, Karuah, Tomaree, Tarro, Ellalong and Sandy Hollow, has 100 schools, 70 of which have no vacancies.
Over the past five years, 195 classroom teachers have resigned from 81 Hunter schools.
In 2019 31 teachers resigned, in 2020 it was 21, in 2021 it was 20, in 2022 it was 55 and in 2023 it was 68.
According to the Department of Education, vacant full time positions are usually filled by casual and temporary teachers.
