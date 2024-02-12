The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Department launches bid to get retired teachers back in classrooms

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 12 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

There are 50 teacher vacancies across 30 Hunter public schools, and the Department of Education has a plan to get those places filled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.