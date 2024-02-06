Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Rutherford

A man was taken to hospital on Friday night after a two-car crash in Rutherford.
At 6.30pm on Friday, February 2, a Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Triton crashed at the intersection of the New England Highway and Harvey Road, Rutherford.
The driver of the Triton, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Maitland Hospital due to a shoulder injury.
The driver of the RAV4, a 19-year-old woman, was uninjured.
An investigation by Port Stephens-Hunter Police is ongoing. There are no infringements at this stage.
