Police

Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Rutherford

Chloe Coleman
Chloe Coleman
February 6 2024 - 1:57pm
NSW Police. File picture
NSW Police. File picture

A man was taken to hospital on Friday night after a two-car crash in Rutherford.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter.

